JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department has confirmed 8 additional cases of COVID-19. 120 total cases have been confirmed across the county.
A news release from the health department says the new cases include one female and one male preteen/teen, one male in his 20s, one male in his 30s, one female and one male in their 40s, and one female and one male in their 50s.
The health department says all eight patients are isolated. They are believed to have contracted the virus through having contact with known cases or through community spread.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
