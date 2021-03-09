LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted eight Tennessee doctors, a nurse and two Kentucky residents in a drug conspiracy case.
The Lexington Herald-Leader cited court documents that say Robert Taylor, a doctor who owned two clinics in northeastern Tennessee, faces the most charges in the indictment filed last week in federal court in Kentucky. His charges include conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs, to launder money and to commit wire fraud and health fraud.
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the others charged include doctors Evann Herrell, Mark Grenkoski, Kari McFarlane, Helen Bidawid, Stephen Cirelli, Eva Misra and Matthew Rasberry; nurse Lori Barnett and Kentucky residents Elmer Powers and Brian Bunch.
The indictment says the conspiracy involved alleged illegal drug sales in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties from 2013 to November 2018. Taylor has denied allegations of improper practices at the clinics.