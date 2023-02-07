SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — A young boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week.
His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital.
Students and teachers at a North County elementary school are rallying around an 8-year-old boy who suffered a serious brain injury during a trampoline accident.
His friends describe him as funny, athletic and brave.
Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last Wednesday evening, jumping on a trampoline, when their heads collided.
Leeland didn't have a scratch on him, but did have a headache.
Melanie Lupica, his third-grade teacher at Magnolia Elementary in Carlsbad, is in touch with his family.
"When he laid down for bedtime, they realized some much more severe issues at that time, and they rushed him in,” Lupica says.
CT scans showed Leeland had a brain bleed and a large blood clot that caused a stroke. Part of his skull was removed to help with swelling, and he was placed in a medically induced coma.
As news of Leeland’s condition reached his school, his friends Lincoln and Marco, along with other classmates and teachers, jumped into action, creating banners and writing more than 150 letters and cards that his mom has read to him.
"I felt like, ‘What the heck happened?’" Lincoln says.
Marco says when he heard the news, he felt, "devastated, really down."
The boys say they wanted their friend to know they’re thinking of him.
"When he wakes up, we just want him to feel like he's loved and there's a lot of people caring for him,” Lincoln told San Diego news station KGTV before Leeland woke up from his coma.
Marco said: "I want to look at my note and feel like 'OK, he's rooting for me, like, I can do this.’"
Banners were put up across the school. Those banners were taken down and used to represent Team Leeland at a 5K run held Saturday to benefit children with life-threatening conditions.
Meanwhile, Lupica says Leeland has been removed from the coma and is in stable condition. His prognosis isn't clear, but his family — and school family — remain hopeful.
"Our class loves you, Leeland,” Marco says.
“We miss you, and need you here at school!" Lincoln says.
A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help pay for Leeland's medical costs. As of about 3 p.m. CT, it has raised $47,288, but the goal is to raise $50,000. Click here to see that fundraiser.
According to Rady Children's Hospital, there are 125,000 trampoline accidents in the US every year, and the number continues to grow.
They advise one child per trampoline, installing safety nets and pads over the springs.