It's business in the front and a party in the back for 8-year-old Emmett Bailey, a finalist in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship.
Emmett got to show off his rockin' hairdo in Eau Claire when he threw the opening pitch at the Eau Claire Express game.
Emmett's dad Eric expressed how proud he was of his son, saying it was a big deal that he got throw the pitch.
Emmett has been waiting a long time to show off his hairdo. According to him, by the time he found out about the competition last year, it was already to late to enter. Luckily, that gave him a whole year to prepare for the next one, and prepare he did.
Now, he's a finalist in the kid's division, having made it all the way to the top 25.
Eric explained there were initially about 600 kids in the mullet competition. That number shrunk to 100 and then to 25, with Emmett still in the running for the grand prize of $2,500.
Emmett says if he wins the money, he knows just what he wants: a go kart.