CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — An 82-year-old Murray woman died after her car collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Calloway County Wednesday, Kentucky State Police troopers say.
The woman, Bobbie J. Bibb, was driving south on Kentucky 783 when she came to the intersection with Kentucky 80 east. In a news release, state police say Bibb did not yield at the intersection, and an oncoming pickup truck — driven by 49-year-old Kenneth A. Charles of Puryear, Tennessee — crashed into the driver's side door of the car.
Troopers say Murray-Calloway County EMS responders took Bibb to Murray-Calloaway County Hospital, but she died because of her injuries from the crash.
A passenger in the pickup truck, 45-year-old Angela Charles of Puryear, was also taken to the hospital. Troopers say she has been released from the hospital.
KSP says troopers at the scene were assisted by Calloway County deputies and Calloway County Fire and Rescue firefighters, as well as the EMS responders.
A KSP crash reconstructionist is continuing to investigate the collision.