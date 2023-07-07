(NBC News) — Woom Bikes USA recalled 84,000 children's bikes after reports that the handlebars could become detached or loosened during use.
All sizes of their original 2018 to 2021 model bikes designed for children aged 18 months to 14 years are part of the recall.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 77 reports of the handlebar detaching or loosening.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit.
The bikes were sold on woom.com, amazon.com, and local bike stores nationwide starting September 2018 through to March 2022.