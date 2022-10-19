PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man who they say suffers from "diminished capacity."
Claude Chaney was last seen walking away from his home on Magruder Village in West Paducah, deputies say, wearing: a blue and brown flannel jacket, burgundy jogger pants, rainbow crocks, and a brown hat.
Deputies say Chaney could be carrying a blue and white blanket. He is described as a white male with grey hair. He's approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.
Deputies ask anyone with information on his location to call 911, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.