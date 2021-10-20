PADUCAH — A big thank you to everyone who came out to our Coats for Kids Collection Day at the TV station Wednesday!
Thanks to your help, overall we collected 86 coats and about 30 masks for kids.
Those donations are going directly to children in need in our community.
As the weather cools down within the next few weeks, it's more important than ever to keep kids warm.
If you couldn't make it out Wednesday, make sure you donate through the rest of the week at any River Valley Ag Credit location. There, you can drop off your new or gently used coats.