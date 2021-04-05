WEST CITY, IL — An 86-year-old man who was reported missing Monday in West City, Illinois, has been found, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says.
Earlier Monday evening, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said Jimmie F. Robinson was reported missing after he was last seen around 10:30 a.m.
In an update sent around 9:30 p.m., the EMA says the missing person alert has been canceled, and Robinson has been located.
