WEST CITY, IL — The West City Police Department in Franklin County, Illinois, is searching for an 86-year-old man who was reported missing Monday.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says Jimmie F. Robinson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black leather coat, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Authorities ask anyone with information about where Robinson is to call the West City Police Department at 618-435-6112 or their local law enforcement agency.