SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 899 new cases of COVID-19 today in the state. That's down from the 1,453 cases that were announced Saturday.
There are an additional 31 deaths.
- Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s
- DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s
- Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s
- Lake County: 1 male 60’s
- Montgomery: 1 male 50’s
- Peoria: 1 male 90’s
- Will: 1 male 60’s
Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
During his briefing on Saturday, Gov. Pritzker announced the expansion of emergency child care and additional financial support for emergency child care centers.
Gov. Pritzker says starting April 1, all essential workers in health care, human services, essential government services, and essential infrastructure now qualify for the state's Child Care Assistance Program.
Gov. Pritzker says the state will cover most of the cost of care provided by emergency child care centers and homes. He says people involved in this expansion include those working as nurses, doctors, supporting staff in hospitals, grocery store clerks, and food producers.
Full details and applications for assistance are available on the Department of Human Services (IDHS) website DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere and coronavirus.illinois.gov.
Gov. Pritzker says the state will be paying enhanced reimbursement rates, which is 30% above the usual pay rate. He says the change is to reflect the additional costs of providing care in smaller groups.
Additionally, child care centers that are interested in re-opening as emergency child centers are able to apply for a permit through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Gov. Pritzker says information is available on the Office of Early Childhood Development website, www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD.
Gov. Pritzker says home child care providers do not need a permit, and can serve up to 6 children.