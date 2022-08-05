PADUCAH — The Justice Department has charged four former Louisville police officers in connection to the deadly 2020 raid of Breonna Taylor's home.
Former detective Joshua Jaynes, Sgt. Kyle Meany and Detective Kelly Goodlett were charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor's home before the raid.
The announcement of the charges coincides with Paducah's 8th of August Celebration. The annual tradition celebrates emancipation from slavery and is a time of homecoming for Paducah’s African American community.
People gathered for the 8th of August Back to School Street Dance Adult Block Party on Thursday.
"This is the whole Black community," says volunteer Henry Cathey. "Not only Black community. You know, anybody who wants to partake and enjoy the festivities."
But during the same week 8th of August events are being held leading up to the day itself, four current and former Louisville officers were charged in connection to the raid that led to Taylor's death.
W.C. Young Community Center President Marvin Nunn says the charges are good news.
"It's taken so long for the investigation to find out who did what and why it happened," Nunn says. "So I'm sure that some people will be very happy to finally someone's going to come to justice in Breonna Taylor."
Cathey says no one really wins in this situation, because Breonna Taylor is gone.
"It won't bring her back, but there is some closure for her family and the community you know, to know that she didn't die in vain," Cathey says. "You know, a terrible way to go."
Cathey and Nunn agree. While the week is filled with joy, there is also a somber tone.
Nunn says people from all over the country come to the 8th of August Celebration, from New York and California and other parts of Kentucky.
He says the gathering unifies people during this time.
There are several events happening Friday for the 8th of August Celebration.
There will be an Emancipation Dance and an All-Male Fashion Strut.
There is also a fish fry happening in the W.C. Young Community Center parking lot.
