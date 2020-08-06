PADUCAH — It is day two of the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration, and this year the event has gone digital.
The changes have altered their ways of fundraising for the W.C. Young Community Center, but their spirits are high.
Brittany Freeman is one of the board members. She said at one point there were concerns for this year's celebration.
"By no means did we want to have to face the community and say were going to have to close the doors because of lack of funding," said Freeman.
Board members and volunteers with the community center are decorating the center for their now virtual events.
They will have a Zoom-A-Thon, which is a telethon through Zoom. It will be this Friday to raise money for the center.
Freeman said in a typical year they would have hundreds of people at several events, with political leaders coming out to speak ahead of elections.
This year things will be different, including the focus of the event.
"You know, we always host the emancipation dance Friday night. We always do, you know, activities in the park," said Freeman. "But we never really centered in and focused on the kids."
They are catering more events to the kids this year, with the Little Mr. and Ms. 8th of August Baby Pageants. The deadline for the competition is Thursday at midnight.
Their outdoor movie is now virtual. Families picked up baskets for their kids to enjoy at home as they watch the movie.
There also auctions happening now.
In a normal year, the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration would reel in $15 to $20,000. There were concerns for fundraising efforts because of all of the changes, but Freeman said it's not so much of a worry anymore.
"We've seen donations from as far as Wisconsin to as close the next door neighbor, so financially we are just thankful that everybody was able to share the word," said Freeman. "Everybody knows about the situation that's going on, and the plugs were there and the donations have been sent."
There have been several unity meetings this year, building an expectation for a more diverse crowd.
Freeman said everyone is still invited to partake in virtual events and even volunteer.
"When we host the breakfast or when we host the open house, it's not just for us. It's for anybody. We want people to come out," said Freeman. "To hand out plates, to help fry fish, to help us do anything that will gain knowledge of where we've been and where we're trying to go."
The board member said they will continue to do all they can to support this community center, while keeping spirits high during this pandemic.
All the money raised will go to the community center.
There will still be an Emancipation Celebration Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Attendees will order and pay for their food from their cars, and the food will be brought out to them.
If you would like more information on events during the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration, check out the flyer above for scheduled events.
If you would like to volunteer with events like the Saturday morning breakfast, message the W.C. Young Community Center via its Facebook page.