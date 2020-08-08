PADUCAH— It was not just any Saturday in Paducah, it was the "Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration."
It's a time where people in Paducah come together to celebrate the emancipation of slavery.
Despite some events being live-streamed due to COVID-19, people got out to enjoy activities on Saturday.
The celebration kicked off Saturday morning with their special breakfast.
W.C. Young Community Center volunteers and board members cooked breakfast, before giving it to people in their cars.
Board member Brittany Freeman said it was different, but different does not mean bad.
"It's a long tradition, it's a lot of hard work, but to hear the history, see the people, to hear the stories, to have them smile it's worth it," said Freeman.
There was also a "Hubcaps and Kickstand Car and Bike Show" at Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah.
Board member Stephani Gray said COVID-19 made it impossible to plan their annual parade properly, so they held the special show at Stuart Nelson Park.
" I was told years and years ago, Stuart Nelson was the only park that African American people could come to, prior to when there was segregation," said Gray.
"So I thought what better place to bring it all back and have a car and motorcycle show than Stuart Nelson."
Candidates showed up and gave two minute speeches.
Paducah mayoral candidates George Bray, Richard Abraham and DuJaun Thomas spoke first.
City Commissioner candidates Lakilla Bedeau, Ronaldo Henderson and Corbin Snardon spoke right after.
Everyone was able to grab food, visit the voter registration table, buy, check out the car and bikes, while having a good time.
Long-time Paducah resident and attendee Lucille Shannon said it was nice to see everyone gather for another year of celebration.
"When I was 11 years old, we'd come out here to Stuart Nelson Park and a family member from different families would come and spend the night in a pavilion somewhere," said Shannon.
"The next day each family would have a place to come and sit and barbecue and stuff."
Her daughter Tina Shannon-Bell said it is essential to celebrate this day.
"Eighth of August to me is just like us all coming together for a day, really it's more than a day, it's a week celebration, " said Shannon-Bell.
"To me it's always been important, I will always want all my family to come together, and see how it is to be around people of all colors."
There were less than 100 people outside, with people social distancing and wearing their masks.
"It's just a great place to be, a good time to be here," said Gray.
All of the money raised from the events goes to maintaining the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah.
The Hotel Metropolitan and the Art of the Rural had a special exhibit Saturday on the lawn of the Hotel Metropolitan.
It is called Upper Town Love, Apart Together 2020.
It was a collection of pictures of African American movers and shakers from the Local 6 Area.
Hotel Metropolitan Owner Betty Dobson said they had to improvise because of the pandemic.
"We had to think about, what could we do, where we could still bring the people a little joy and still keep the spirit of Eighth of August," said Dobson.
"[We] decided that we have this big yard, let's put it to use and we brought out pictures, there's something for everyone,"
If you missed the Saturday exhibit Dobson said they will put it on their website for everyone to enjoy from home.