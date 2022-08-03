PADUCAH — Each year, the 8th of August Celebration in Paducah celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
The 2022 celebration, with the theme "Year of the Man," begins Wednesday with an open house at the W.C. Young Community Center and a family skate night at Kingsway Skateland.
The open house at the W.C. Young Center begins at 6 p.m., and the family skate night is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center is at 505 8th St. in Paducah.
Events will be held each day through Aug. 8, including a back to school dance and block party, an Emancipation Dance and men's fashion show, a parade and more.
The W.C. Young Center announced the official schedule for this year's 8th of August Celebration back in June. Check out the schedule below for more details, including times and locations.
In addition to those events, a Homecoming Fish Fry will be held at the Hotel Metropolitan at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. Betty Dobson with the Hotel Metropolitan says plates are $10 each, and will include two pieces of hand-breaded fish, homemade coleslaw, chow-chow and cornbread, as well as home-cooked white beans with country ham. Dessert and drinks will also be available. Orders can be called in to 270-994-17-83 or 270-519-5133. The Hotel Metropolitan is at 724 Oscar Cross Ave. in Paducah
For more information and updates on 8th of August events, visit the W.C. Young Community Center Events group on Facebook.
W.C. Young Center 2022 8th of August Celebration Schedule:
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Open House
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: W.C. Young Community Center
- Family skate night
- Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: Kingsway Skateland - 3430 Wayne Sullivan Drive
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Back to School Street Dance
- Adult Block Party
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: W.C. Young Community Center
Friday, Aug. 5
- Emancipation Dance and All Male Fashion Strut
- Cocktail hour: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dance: 8:30 p.m. to midnight
- Location: Walker Hall Event Center - 229 Madison St.
- Fish fry
- Location: W.C. Young Community Center parking lot
Saturday, Aug. 6
- Parade
Park activities
- Time: Lineup starts at 9 a.m.; parade begins at 11 a.m.
- Location: Begins at 13th and Broadway St., ends at Robert Coleman Park
- Entry fee: $25
- Time: noon to 9 p.m.
- Activities include: vendors, reunion tailgates, youth activities and entertainment
- Big House Gaines Basketball Clinic
- Location: Robert Coleman Park
- Activities include: Free throw contest, 3 point contest, 3v3 contest by Adam Cole; medals will be given and Bizzy Banks will host
Sunday, Aug. 7
- Salute to Gospel
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Location: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church - 1201 S 8th St.
- Celebration in the Park
- Time: 1 p.m. to dusk
- Location: Robert Coleman Park
Monday, Aug. 8
- Emancipation breakfast
- Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Location: W.C. Young Community Center
- Breakfast is eat in or take out.