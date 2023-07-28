PADUCAH — Each year, the 8th of August Celebration in Paducah celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. This year's theme is "I am my ancestors' wildest dreams."
The schedule of events begins next week, but a kickoff event for kids is being held Friday, July 28, at the W.C. Young Community Center. It's a Sneaker Ball. The event for kids ages 12 and younger will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5, and it includes one food ticket. Organizers say the chaperoned event includes music, food and fun.
Then, events will be held Aug. 2-8.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, with an open house at the W.C. Young Community Center starting at 6 p.m. The center is at 505 8th St. in Paducah.
Events will be held each day through Aug. 8, including a back-to-school dance on Thursday at the W.C. Young Community Center, an Emancipation Dance Friday at Carson Park's Floral Hall, a parade on Saturday and more.
On Sunday, events include Sundaze in the Park at noon at Robert Coleman Park, a Lil' Mr. and Ms. 8th of August Tea at 2 p.m. at the W.C. Young Community Center, a Salute to Gospel featuring CeCe Winans at 4 p.m. at the Carson Center and The Street-Show Fashion Showcase at 7:30 p.m.
On Monday, youth activities will begin at 6 p.m. at Stuart Nelson Park.
On the 8th of August itself, an Emancipation Breakfast will be held at the W.C. Young Community Center.
For more information and updates on 8th of August events, visit the W.C. Young Community Center Events group on Facebook.
2023 8th of August Emancipation Celebration schedule: