MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car.
When emergency responders arrived on scene it was discovered that a 9-year-old was lying on the street with severe injuries, after being hit by a car. First responder performed CPR and other lifesaving measures until the juvenile could be taken to the hospital. A short time after arriving at Heartland Regional Medical Center, the 9-year-old was pronounced dead. Names are being withheld at this time. An MPD Crash Reconstruction Officer is still working the crash.
This investigation is ongoing.