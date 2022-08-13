bike accident

MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. 

When emergency responders arrived on scene it was discovered that a 9-year-old was lying on the street with severe injuries, after being hit by a car.  First responder performed CPR and other lifesaving measures until the juvenile could be taken to the hospital.  A short time after arriving at Heartland Regional Medical Center, the 9-year-old was pronounced dead.  Names are being withheld at this time.  An MPD Crash Reconstruction Officer is still working the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.