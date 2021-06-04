(KSL/NBC News) — Police body camera video shows the aftermath of a 9-year-old Utah girl's wild drive in her family's car.
The video came from one of the responding officers as he walked up to the car with the young girl and her 4-year-old sister inside.
As the officer approaches, he looks inside and says, "She's driving?"
Lt. Bill Merritt with the West Valley City Police Department said the girl and her 4-year-old sister drove for 10 miles after leaving their home before the crash.
A semitrailer driver called police after noticing the car driving erratically when it sideswiped another vehicle. The car then took off, and Merritt said the semi driver thought it was an impaired driver.
"He followed that car, and then that driver ended up pulling into him as well," Merritt said. "Both of their vehicles were disabled and he discovered that the driver of the other vehicle was not impaired but was a 9-year-old female driving with her 4-year-old sister. They were planning to go to California."
Police added the girls said they wanted to swim with dolphins in the ocean.
