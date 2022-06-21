PADUCAH — New discussions were had and clarifications were made during a meeting of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee for Paducah and McCracken County. A special called meeting was held Tuesday to discuss request for proposal options regarding the 911 system.
For much of the meeting, McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones asked for clarification and offered new ideas for the RFP, which included Jones suggesting a three-tower system — instead of a five-tower system — as a more cost efficient option.
"Essentially, the question is: Do we have to build it all at once? Or can we build it in a Lego-type of scenario?" says Jones.
The suggestion includes building three towers and supplementing the other two, which are located in the county with repeaters in deputy cars. That's something he says would save money. However, that raised concerns from the rest of the committee, saying they might not get around to finishing the five-tower system.
They said they would prefer to build all five at one time instead of building three and then the other two at a later date.
During the meeting, there wasn't much discussion about the city's and county's relationship. Jones says he wants to take the time to explore all of the options as the county and Paducah city debate this project and the sports complex.
"I'm not going to skip over the due diligence just because I want to build a soccer field. I personally don't think they're as related as maybe others do," says Jones.
Jones also asked for clarification about coordinating with the state's effort to create a statewide radio network.
"I want to make sure that we've explored whether that may be acceptable to us and if that could save us money," says Jones.
Jones reassured both the community and the city commission he's committed to the end goal, but he wants to make sure he's checking through all of the boxes. Following the special called meeting, the committee has also created a list of questions for federal engineering consultants. A draft RFP is expected to be finished around the second week of July.