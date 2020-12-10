MARTIN, TN — A Troy, Tennessee, man is close to heading home after spending three months on a ventilator, two months in a coma, and weeks in physical therapy because of complications from COVID-19.
Mike Dial, 59, is undergoing physical therapy three times a day at West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital Cane Creek in Martin. He is working to regain his strength because he lost about 80 pounds during his bout with the disease.
Mike began feeling ill in early August. He tested negative for COVID-19, but continued coughing, experiencing high fever, and feeling lethargic. On Aug. 18, he was admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital Union City, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Mike's wife, Trish, said her husband was put on a ventilator two days later because he was no longer breathing on his own. On Aug. 22, Mike was transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis.
In Memphis, Mike continued to be on a ventilator. Doctors also connected him to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which replaced the function of his heart and lungs, allowing his blood to be oxygenated. During that time, the hospital put Mike in medically-induced coma.
Trish said her husband suffered a brain bleed as well. Doctors told her Mike only had a 55% chance of survival.
"It's pretty indescribable," Trish said. "I saw a lifeless body, and I knew it was my husband. And I just had to have faith that he would come back."
Trish said she maintained hope thanks to members of her church, who prayed for her and her husband. In addition, people from all over the country showed the couple support.
"When he first got really serious, I took his story to Facebook and I put out a prayer request. And instantly, there were over 2,700 prayers going up for him," Trish said. "It was shared over 800 times so there was essentially people all over the United States praying for him. And that's when things started to look better for him."
Although Trish was not allowed to visit Mike at the hospital, she wrote letters to him nearly every day, detailing what doctors told her and what she's feeling about him. One letter reads, in part:
"Hey sweetie, today the palliative doctor finally called and explained what he could about your condition. I went to your mom's so everybody could hear what was being said. He spoke about when you recover, that you may not have the quality of life that you have used to. It doesn't matter to me, Mike. I will do whatever I have to to care for you. I love you. Bo will be home to help too. mike, I know things will be different when you get home. But I pray will be for the better.
"I pray that you see Jesus while you're there. I know you have a hundred angels surrounding your bed, wing to wing as a hedge or protection from Satan's evil. I love you so much."
In addition, Trish made a video featuring messages of support from her, their three granddaughters, Mike's parents, and his niece. She said the hospital staff then played the video over and over, and Mike began responding to it.
Mike was on the ECMO machine and in a medically-induced coma for about 60 days, and was on the ventilator for 95 days. He said he has no memory from when he was first admitted to the hospital until about 80 days into his hospitalization.
After Mike tested negative for COVID-19 twice, the hospital allowed Trish into his room.
"She gave me the best support," Mike said. "I'm glad she was there and everything. And when I came to, like I said, she'd been talking to me for a while. And I'm telling you, it's - I got to thinking back because I'm lucky to be here, and I'm thankful to be here to."
Mike was discharged from the Memphis hospital on Nov. 20. Since then, he has been going through physical therapy at Cane Creek, working with the staff on walking, strength exercises, and improving his balance.
"She probably thought I'd never walk again," said Mike as Trish saw him take steps using a walker during a therapy session Thursday morning.
Mike said he's looking forward to returning home Saturday for the first time since Aug. 18.
"Seeing my (three) grand kids and family," he said. "And I'll probably take a long bath or a shower."
Trish hopes the story of Mike's recovery will inspire people to not lose hope when times are grim.
"Just know that with everything that he's been through, look at him today," Trish said. "Don't give up before the miracle happens, is what I'm trying to say, because he's a walking miracle."
Meanwhile, Mike hopes people realize how dangerous COVID-19 can be.
"I thought I was bulletproof. I kept my distance and stayed away and everything," he said. "But I still got it, and I thought I could beat this at home. I stayed home too long and it got bad in a hurry. People need to get to a doctor earlier and take this serious because it's bad."