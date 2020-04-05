FRANKFORT, KY -- As of 5 p.m. April 5, Gov. Beshear say there were at least 955 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 38 of which were newly confirmed. Of those cases, Gov. Beshear says at least 306 patients have recovered.
Officials say that at least 18,767 people have been tested, but the Governor says that the real number is likely higher as there is some lag in reporting from different labs.
There were also five new deaths reported on Sunday, raising the states toll to 45 deaths.
Gov. Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to be cautious of rumors and depend on proven and good sources of news, including governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov.
