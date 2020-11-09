Let's go on a trip down memory lane — think back to when you were just 18 years old. Maybe you were just finishing high school, getting ready for college, or maybe you just started a job close to home. No matter where you were, or what you were doing, you most likely felt like you had your whole life ahead of you and it was your chance to change the world.
That's what Lyon County native Dale Faughn felt at 18 years old, when he was drafted as a Marine in World War II. Now, fast forward 78 years, Faughn is 96 years old today. Although time has passed, he remembers being drafted to war like it was yesterday.
“I remember coming home and I was so happy on that bus ride home,” Faughn said. “You know, other kids, maybe a year older than me already had gone into the service and so on, and it felt awfully good not to be left out.”
Before Faughn knew it, he was off to Marine boot camp in sunny San Diego, Calif. It was a different sight than what he was used to back at home in west Kentucky. He had no other choice but to learn to adapt. He had to prepare for his time on the battlefield across the ocean, on the island of Iwo Jima, Japan.
“We went in on Feb. 19 and left on March 16 it was just not what they thought it was going to be,” Faughn said. “They had done their job there, but all of the battleships and all of the bombing and everything they were so dug.”
Marine boot camp could not prepare Faughn and his brothers for what they endured on the battlefield at Iwo Jima. “8 square miles and we lost over 6,000 Marines and I think the Japanese had lost a little more than 22,000,” Faughn said. “You know, war like that will change you.”
Faughn says, it would forever leave an impact on him. It’s not something easy to talk about, it’s not easy to talk about the terror and loss in conversation. So, Faughn turned to writing his thoughts and words out.
“I was so moved from what I saw, and that’s when I started just following in writing poetry,” Faughn said. “I liked poetry through the years we had teachers that would memorize poetry and all of that.”
Ever since he picked up a pen, he couldn’t stop writing. One of his favorites is the poem called “I Met the Flag” at Iwo Jima. The 50 stars and 13 stripes on the American flag had a whole new meaning to Faughn once he served.
“I Met the Flag” is one of many poems dale has written over the years. Picking up a pen is what keeps him curious, what keeps him going and what keeps him hungry. His students are what keep him young. Dale retired from teaching ten years ago, at 85 years old.
He’s written an autobiography, but it’s not your typical read, it’s an autobiography written in poetry form. In it, you won’t find his secret on how to live a long life. He says his secret is to remember the good lessons your teachers and your parents taught you, find something that motivates you, and get along with everybody.