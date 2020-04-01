SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced 986 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing its total number of diagnoses since the outbreak began to 6,980.
IDPH reported 42 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in Illinois to 141
"These are people that are no longer with us, and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to those families," IDPH Director Dr. Ngoze Ezike said during Gov. JB Pritzker's daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
During his briefing, Pritzker said the state has received more than 1,100 applications from former health care workers in the state and out of state residents from border cities offering to help with the COVID-19 response. "The people of this state are truly so deeply, genuinely caring," Pritzker said.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.