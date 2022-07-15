Remember this number: 988.
Starting Saturday, July 16, you can call or text 988 if you're having a mental health crisis. It is especially aimed at preventing suicide.
The number 988 goes directly to a certified crisis center close to home, connecting the caller to a center in the area where the call is made.
The crisis line also offers special assistance for veterans.
"It is a great avenue to increase access if someone needs someone to talk to," said Brandon Morehead, a physician's assistant with Holistic Psychiatry in Paducah. He said the easy three-digit number is a vital mental health resource.
"It is an overwhelming time in the world right now, and with overwhelming thoughts come overwhelming actions, and some feel there's no way out of what they are feeling," said Morehead. "This is one more avenue that can allow someone quick access to someone they can talk to and get help."
The number 988 is designed to work like 911, set up to connect to 200 crisis centers nationwide. The goal is to make it easier to get help and possibly help transform the current mental health care system.
"There are never enough resources to take care of all the mental health needs in the time we live in, but as the stigma slowly lifts, I feel like there more resources every day," said Morehead.
Veterans at VFW Post 6291 in Murray also talked with Local 6 about how drastically this service is needed for service men and women in crisis.
"To be able to have someplace they can call and start talking to somebody, that's a huge benefit," said Chaplain R.J. Owens. Owens served in Iraq. He said he counsels dozens of veterans each month and far too many express suicidal thoughts.
"People don't understand there's a lot going on in a veteran," said Owens. "It's hard for us to ask for help, because we are always told to carry on. Sometimes we just need someone that we can talk to at the drop of the dime. This 988 resource will be able to help do that."
Right now, most people in crisis call 911, but often the person on the other end of the line isn't always trained to handle someone considering suicide.
In addition to 988, the current number, 1-800-273-TALK, will stay in place and route to the 988 extension.
For more information on resources on the lifeline and area crisis centers click here.