PADUCAH — If you're experiencing a mental health crisis or dealing with suicidal thoughts, the 988 lifeline can help. You call or text to be connected to one of more than 200 organizations across the country that can listen and help.
One of those organizations, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, says it has seen a slight increase in callers. Annually, Four Rivers receives 5,000 calls, but since the 988 lifeline was implemented six months ago, the provider has already spoken with 3,000 callers seeking help.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health Site Administrator Cynthia Turner has worked in suicide prevention for four years. She says she believes the increase has happened because the number 988 is easier to remember.
"It lessens the burden on someone to reach out," she says. "Just as you would dial 911 for a physical emergency, you can now dial 988 for a mental crisis emergency.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 11th cause of death in Kentucky. Experts say after realizing you need help, it's important to seek out that help. Turner believes 988 makes that a lot easier.
"It's a lot easier to remember than a long lifeline number. Someone, just a general community member, that's hard to memorize, so just trying to memorize 988 is a lot easier," she says.
She hopes the increase in calls to 988 is a sign that the word is spreading and more people will take advantage of this life saving tool.
"So there has been a slight increase in the numbers that we have seen in 988 versus the regular lifeline, so we might see a few less than regular lifeline numbers and more coming in to 988," says Turner.
If you are interested in learning more about suicide prevention, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah offers training. To learn more, click here or call 270-442-8039.