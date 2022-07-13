FULTON, KY — In a few short weeks, 10 World War II veterans will take to the skies in a B-25 Mitchell Bomber. Honor Flight Bluegrass and the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund are making it possible. Otis Melton of Fulton is one of those veterans.
Melton grew up in Water Valley, so west Kentucky is home. He was a pilot and flight engineer during the war, although he never did see combat. The end of the war saw to that.
When we visited Melton, he made his way outside, down the ramp, to a machine he's very familiar with: the lawnmower.
"I like to. Got a big mower, there's nothing to it!" he said.
It was mowing day, and this active 99-year-old WWII veteran in Fulton was ready to go.
Another machine he knows well is the the B-29 Superfortress.
"It was a four engine bomber," Melton said. "The flight engineer had an instrument panel right behind the co-pilot, just like the co-pilot. And he set there, he had a seat, and he set there, and of course I never went to combat, but if I'd have gone to combat, I'd sit there and watch the instruments. And they taught us things that we could do if we had trouble in the air."
Melton is a long ways away from WWII. It's been 80 years since he joined.
"I enlisted on the 5th of November '42, and got discharged the 5th of November '45," he said. "I was in the Army Air Force."
He knew he'd be drafted, so he joined up.
"When we enlisted, we all thought we was enlisting to be a pilot, but we found out that wasn't the case. Some of us got to be pilots, and some were bombardiers and some navigators," Melton explained. "I was fortunate enough to be a pilot."
He never saw action. The war ended before that happened. But he was ready to answer the call if need be.
"Oh yeah," Melton answered. "We could have been sent to Europe before it was over, and I thought a lot about what, you know, if I'd have got shot down in Germany, what would it be like being a prisoner?"
His wife Mae, who passed in 2017, likely thought about it, too.
"My wife and I, we married after I graduated from the Air Force," he said. "She was able to stay with me all the rest of the time."
They traveled from state to state while Melton trained — first, in the classroom.
"We had to study about aircraft recognition, learn the Morse code," he explained. "Not only aircraft, we studied naval vessels so we could identify which was ours and which wasn't ours."
Then, the sky.
"I soloed on a PT-21. That was a little, just a small plane," he said. "Eventually I got transferred to B-29s."
Soon, he'll be inside a WWII era plane again, when the B-25 returns to Paducah. This year he'll fly.
"Last year I didn't get to fly, but they let me sit up in the cockpit and take my picture," he said. "So I got my picture in the cockpit of the B-25."
We asked him if he imagines that the experience will bring him back in time.
"A little bit," Melton replied.
Back outside, Melton showed us his garden. He has tomatoes and lots of blackberries. He even encouraged us to pick a few.
His appreciation for his role in WWII has also grown over the years.
"I think it was a great experience," he said. "I felt like I learned what it was like to be, you know?"
And the meaning of service and sacrifice.
The B-25 Mitchell Bomber returns to Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport's Midwest Aviation on July 15, and 10 WWII veterans are going to fly in it for free. The first flight takes place at 2 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m. The public is invited to watch the plane take off and land, and there will be a free viewing of the plane for the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.