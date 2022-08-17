LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.
He is accused of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021.
He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, to stay away from the former friend. Mayers has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
