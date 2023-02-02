MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — "Baseball diamonds weren't exactly designed with wheelchairs and crutches in mind."
That's according to the Miracle League, a non-profit that aims to make sure all children and adults — regardless of their disabilities — can "enjoy America's favorite pastime."
According to their website, the league serves over 450,000 children and adults with disabilities.
Some of those folks live in the Local 6 region, and they're about to play their first season in the Fall of 2023.
That's why the Marshall County Parks Department has teamed up with the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce Leadership Group to host the very first Miracle Gala.
According to a Thursday release, all proceeds from the gala will benefit the Miracle League of Western Kentucky.
The event is being held at the Calvert City Civic Center on March 11, the release explains. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
Highlights of the gala will include:
- A full catered meal
- A cash bar
- Dancing
- Both a silent and live auction, featuring items like: concert tickets, box seats at Churchill Downs, season passes to Dollywood, NFL autographed footballs, and more.
The gala is a formal-attire charity event, the release explains.
Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling (270) 527-5284 or clicking here.
The Miracle League says every child deserves a chance to play baseball.
On their website, they acknowledge they can't change or cure medical issues life may have dealt children, but they can provide them with an opportunity to joy the nation's national pastime.
According to Marshall County Parks, the organization helps accomplish this by providing a "custom-designed, rubberized turf field" that can accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices.
They also utilize a "buddy system," the release explains, pairing each player up with an able-bodied peer.
"The result is a bond that cannot be described," the release says.
That's because, whether intentionally or not, children and adults with physical or mental disabilities can be excluded from conventional Baseball leagues.
Having another person to play with can help players make new friends and build self-esteem, the release explains.
"Our players may not be able to run the bases or hit the ball as well as some of their peers, but they have an equal amount of love and determination to play baseball. We want to help them achieve that dream," the organization says.
If you or someone you love is interested in signing up for the Miracle League of Western Kentucky, click here.
The organization says games and practices will be held at the CFSB Field of Dreams at Mike Miller Park, where facilities are fully accessible for players using assistive devices.
In a Facebook post, the group explains sign-ups are open to "children and adults with any mental or physical disability, from anywhere in the region!"
Players from any area in western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and northwest Tennessee are invited to sign up.