PADUCAH — It's a celebration of freedom and community as the annual 8th of August Celebration gets underway in Paducah.
This week, people from all over the country are traveling to Paducah to celebrate the day enslaved people in western Kentucky were emancipated.
Coordinators are anticipating turnout to be the biggest yet with more than a thousand people expected to attend.
With full support from city leaders, they're looking forward to a week packed with events.
The banners are hung, and the renovations are complete.
W.C. Young Community Center President Marvin Nunn says they're adding some last-minute details before the 8th of August celebration begins.
“It's a beautiful time in Paducah. 8th of August, I love it. As long as I live, I will participate in it and I will enjoy it because I see people that I, man, I don't see all year,” Nunn says.
It’s a tradition dating back more than 100 years.
Nunn looks back on past years with fondness.
“It's like a big black family reunion. The hot spot was Stuart Nelson Park,” says Nunn.
Now the festivities are going to Robert Coleman Park.
With more vendors than ever before, they're hoping to pack this park with adults and children alike.
Javanta Dawson, one of the coordinators, says this year, they're passing the baton to the next generation.
“The youth are our future, and we have to include them and get them engaged in, not just the 8th of August, but the community itself,” Dawson says.
It's the job of the older generations to educate them on their culture and their history.
“Sometimes that's not always taught in the schools, maybe people just don't know. So, this is a time — it's learning but it's also having fun,” says Dawson.
Last year's theme was “Year of the Woman.”
So this year, it's the men's turn.
It’s a chance to highlight all the black men of Paducah do to better the community.
Following the open house Wednesday night, families are encouraged to head out to Kingsway Skateland for family skate night. That begins at 7 p.m.
Other events planned for later in the week include a back to school block party from 6 until 9 Thursday night.
Friday night is the 8th of August dance. It starts at 7 p.m. at Walker Hall.
Saturday, they're holding the parade, which starts at 11 a.m.
You can view a full schedule of event below. Click here for a text version of the schedule.