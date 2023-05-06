PADUCAH — Paducah Beer Werks is having a charity event Saturday night to raise money for Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
The event will feature Luke Taylor, a local musician, and many other musicians who will be putting on a Beatles tribute show. They will perform around 22 songs in all, and the show will begin at 8:00 p.m.
The show is free to attend, but Paducah Beer Werks asks that attendees donate at least $5 for PCM.
