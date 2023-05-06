PADUCAH — Paducah Beer Werks hosted "A Celebration of the Beatles" charity event Saturday night to raise money for Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
The event featured Luke Taylor, a local musician who also co-created the event, and multiple other musicians.
WPSD spoke with Taylor to find out how these kinds of events started.
"A couple years ago about 2019, myself and Cory Green put together a celebration of Tom Petty and we did a charity for that and we decided just to keep going and try to do other bands you know in the future." He says, "This is gonna be a, hopefully a yearly thing." Taylor says, "The Beatles were obviously number one on our chart after Tom Petty. And so, yeah we got all the musicians together and we, we rocked it out."
They performed around 22 songs in the evening, and the show began at 8:00 p.m.
The event was not just about the music though. Taylor spoke about why they chose to give back to the PCM for this year's event.
He said, "Everything they do is a positive benefit towards the city of Paducah so if we can help that out in any way with you know our music you know... It's not about money here. It's about a good time, and it's about community.
Overall, Taylor says they just want to "celebrate the best band that ever lived at a local level and do it for free."
PCM provides emergency assistance and groceries to those in need and offers homeless services. To find out more, click here.
For those who would still like to donate to PCM, click here.