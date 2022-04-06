WASHINGTON — A bipartisan deal to inject $10 billion into Covid relief operations has stalled over a political fight over immigration, potentially delaying the White House's requested money for weeks.
The battle centers on the Biden administration's decision to end a pandemic rule known as Title 42, which lets U.S. officials quickly turn away asylum seekers at the border, citing the pandemic.
Senate Republicans unanimously voted to block an effort to advance the $10 billion legislation, struck by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. GOP senators demanded votes on amendments to the legislation that would revoke Biden's move and reinstate the policy.
"Senate Republicans blocked a mere debate on Covid aid, knowing full well the consequences for the American people," Schumer said Wednesday on the floor. "And why did Republicans say no? Because they want to cripple Covid funding legislation with poison pills that they knew would derail this bill."
He said Covid funding is necessary and “should not be held hostage to extraneous, unrelated issues," urging Republicans to "get serious" about passing the legislation.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., telegraphed the blockade Tuesday when he told reporters "there will have to be an amendment on Title 42 in order to move" the Covid relief bill.
His top deputy said Republicans wouldn't back down.
"Our members are pretty dug in,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters. “If we’re going to have this conversation, that we ought to have a process that allows us to get some amendment votes, predominantly on Title 42."
The blockade could mean the Covid relief package will not be passed until after the Senate returns from a two-week recess, which is scheduled to begin at the end of the week. The chamber is juggling the issue with an expected confirmation vote this week for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Democrats haven't given up on passing the bill this week before they leave town, but would need Republican consent to move it.
“I’m not a procedural expert to tell you how long it will take, particularly with the Judge Jackson vote coming up, so we’ll see,” Romney said when asked Tuesday whether the Covid bill can pass before Senators leave town.