GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A truck hit a railroad overpass on KY 408 between KY 440 and KY 339 Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the road closure would last about 2 hours so the roadway could be cleared and the overpass could be inspected.
However, KYTC has extended the estimated duration of the closure by 10 hours. Meaning KY 408 will be closed until around 9:30 p.m.
The closure was extended because an engineer for the Canadian National Railroad determined the overpass needs to be repaired, and the repair will require specialized equipment to be delivered to the site.
Drivers are being advised to detour via KY 440 and KY 339 through Lowes.