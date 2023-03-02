Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana, as well as most of western Kentucky. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and businesses may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase late this evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from around Midnight and continue through Friday morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Friday and Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Some trees could come down as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&