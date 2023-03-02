CAIRO, IL — People living in the Connell F. Smith building in Cairo, Illinois, have more time before the Department of Housing and Urban Development says they have to leave.
More than 50 families were told to leave in October after HUD said the apartment building posed a health and safety risk, specifically because of the potential for earthquakes.
But now, housing advocates say those residents have more time before they have to move out.
People won't have to move out by March 3, the original deadline set by HUD. Steven Tarver with the Alexander County Housing Advisory Board said no one from the Connell F. Smith building will be evicted.
Kaneesha Mallory just moved out of the Connell F. Smith building last week to the Shumaker building, the apartment complex connected next door.
Mallory moved on HUD's orders, but she told us she's afraid she'll have to move again.
"'Cause you never know if they might, if they might pull us out or not, you know," said Mallory. "It's heartbreaking, you know, 'cause I want stable housing for me and my daughter."
Her former neighbors who still live in the Connell F. Smith building now have some extra time to find other housing.
Tarver said the deadline has been pushed, back and tenants won't be evicted.
He said the housing vouchers tenants received from HUD will expire by May.
Those vouchers give people the opportunity to find housing elsewhere.
Tarver also said plans to develop Cairo in the future are in the works, so people may be able to return to the city at some point.
"So we're asking them, 'Take your time. Find a place that's suitable for you until we're able to develop,' and hopefully they'll be able to return home," said Tarver.
Currently, none of the residents at the Connell F. Smith building have to pay rent because a resolution was passed in January to help with moving expenses.
Tarver said about 80% of the tenants are still there. He said the building's management is working with residents during this time.
"We're pretty much playing this day to day, conversation to conversation, and which conversations are leaning toward, there's no way they should be able to evict our residents knowing the situation at hand," said Tarver.
Mallory plans to stay in Cairo. She said she hopes she doesn't receive another order to move out of the Shumaker building for her sake and for her family's wellbeing.
"Like I said before, Cairo is home, and if I have to leave, I don't know what else I would do," said Mallory.
Fifty-three families were impacted by HUD's order, and Tarver said he hopes people will be able to find the housing that they need.
Tarver also said residents have been going on tours to look at housing availability in counties like Jackson and Union.
However, he said the majority of tenants want to stay in Cairo.