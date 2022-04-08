PADUCAH — A hero's journey home, 80 years in the making.
Friday morning Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison of Paducah was laid to rest in Maple Lawn Cemetery. Allison lost his life during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 2, 1941.
His remains were finally identified just six months ago. His family says they never gave up hope.
"My mother talked about him all the time," said Pamela Bottoms, Allison's niece. "We never knew what happened to him. He was very loved."
Allison served on the USS Oklahoma for one year and one day before the ship was hit by torpedoes at Pearl Harbor. He went down with the ship and 428 other service members. His remains were found, but at the time the lab could not identify them. Then, nearly 75 years later, the Defense Department decided to try again.
"In 2015 I was contacted by the Navy, and they said they were going to try to exhume all the bodies from the Punchbowl from Hawaii and try to match them with DNA samples," said Bottoms. "In October they called and said they had a match. All I really wanted to do before all of us passed away was to lay him next to his mother."
Bottoms said her mother would tell stories about the confident, handsome young man who was quite the charmer. News of this late homecoming touched other hearts, too.
"I was just handed some letters from the daughter of the woman he was dating when he went away to service," said Bottoms. "She wanted me to have them so I can read them. So tonight, between tears, I'm going to read them. I have been so proud for all of our family to come in from so many different areas and see what a community really is. Paducah has always been my home and I am so proud of it right now because she has shown so much love and respect for my family."
Allison was just 21 years old.
His name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing in Honolulu. A rosette will now be placed next to his name, showing he's been accounted for.
Allison posthumously received The Purple Heart Medal, American Defense Service Medal, WWII Victor Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and the American Campaign Medal.
