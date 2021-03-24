LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Bill and Donie Watson’s love story began in Paris, France, more than 60 years ago.
Bill was an American soldier, and Donie was a sergeant major in the French Army. They married on July 27, 1957 in Versailles, France, and moved back to Kentucky together, building a home in Livingston County and raising their daughter, Paducah pathologist Dr. Carolyn Sue Watson.
We first shared their love story with you on Valentine’s Day 2020 during Local 6 TODAY. That summer, the couple celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Then a few months later, both Bill and Donie tested positive for COVID-19.
"I took Donie the next morning down to the hospital,” says Bill. “They took her in, and that was the last time I could be with her. I couldn't hold her hand. I couldn't even go in. It's a terrible thing."
Bill says while at the hospital, Donie’s health continued to decline. “She had all those tubes in her mouth,” he says. “I just couldn't- I couldn't stand it. I wanted to do everything we could to save her. I didn't care what it took; I just wanted to save her.”
When the time came, Bill says doctors took Donie off the ventilator, and she died less than an hour later. Even then, he says, he still wasn’t allowed to go near his wife.
"I saw her through the glass window,” says Bill. “I couldn't hold her. I couldn't do anything. That was the hard part. I couldn't- I couldn't do it."
Bill recently turned 87-years-old; it was the first time in 63 years that Donie wasn’t there to celebrate with him.
"Every day or every night, there's a tear,” says Bill. “It just happens. It’s hard. I don't think it will ever get any better. I really don't.”
Bill says he frequently watches the video of their love story that aired on WPSD-TV. "When I sit back and watch it, it's just like I'm with her,” he says. “I watch it all the way through."
It's still their love story, but now with a different ending.
“Sometimes I feel her presence,” says Bill. “Sometimes I'm in the car or in the bed and I'll reach over, you know, maybe she's there. I hope so."
Donie was funny, intelligent and tough. She conquered a lot in her life, including surviving the Nazi occupation of France as a young girl.
Sidonie "Donie" Watson was 92.