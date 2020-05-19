MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Have you bought your ticket for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Nearly 4,000 of this year's 7,500 tickets have already been sold!
Local 6 Chief Photojournalist Mike Spissinger was there Tuesday to bring us a look at how construction is coming along. Although the rainy weather did hamper workers a bit on Tuesday, they were still busy. They finished the trim on the porches, and they were pre-cutting lumber until they can get back on the roof.
Builder James Mitchell said they should begin painting in the next few days. The three bedroom home is in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Local 6 is excited to report that, as of Monday, 3,948 were sold — which means $394,800 raised so far for children battling cancer. This time last year, only 1,655 tickets had been sold.
Get your tickets while they are still available! You may win a home. You will, for sure, help children at St. Jude Childrens Research hospital. The drawing for the winner of the home will air live on WPSD Local 6 on August 23.
Every $100 ticket purchased is an opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. For more information about this year's St. Jude Dream Home, the other prizes available and how to buy a ticket, click here.
An important note: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s St. Jude Dream Home event is being conducted under special rules set by the Kentucky Charitable Gaming Commission, a division of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. Under an emergency order issued on March 18, the commission suspended all gaming, including charitable raffles. On March 25, however, the commission issued an exception allowing the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser to proceed. For health and safety reasons, ticket sales were limited to online purchases for the time being. The commission also limited the fundraiser to residents of Kentucky. WPSD is hopeful conditions will allow those restrictions to be lifted when it is safe and practical to do so.