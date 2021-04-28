Champions giving back: that is what the American Legion Post 68 Baseball Team and their coaches, Greg Vincent and Bob Harbison stand by.
They’re more than just a baseball team – they’re raising money for different organizations across our community like the V foundation, Wounded Warriors, and the Cullan Brown Foundation, but it’s also helping children who are battling through cancer. This fundraiser is personal for the whole team, as well as for their coaches.
Since the start of the community fundraiser, they raised more than $22,000. Now, that goal is up to $100,000, the coaches say they’re well on their way. They’ve even gotten help from the legendary sportscaster, Dick Vitale.
They’ve been able to raise the $22,000 and counting with the help of local businesses partaking, like Payroll Vault in Eddyville, as well as through silent auction events and other fundraisers throughout the community.
