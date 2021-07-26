The 2020 Olympics continues in Tokyo. Here's a look at what you'll see during Monday night's primetime coverage on Local 6!
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m. CT
7:25 p.m. CT
Diving
Men’s synchro 10m platform final
7:35 p.m. CT
8:30 p.m. CT
Gymnastics
Men's Team Final
8:25 p.m. CT
10:10 p.m. CT
Swimming
W 100m breast final and more
LIVE
11:10pm ET
11:30pm ET
Triathlon
Women’s triathlon
Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.