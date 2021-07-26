The 2020 Olympics continues in Tokyo. Here's a look at what you'll see during Monday night's primetime coverage on Local 6! 

primetime schedule 72621.jpg

Start

End

Sport

Description

Notes

7 p.m. CT

7:25 p.m. CT

Diving

Men’s synchro 10m platform final

 

7:35 p.m. CT

8:30 p.m. CT

Gymnastics

Men's Team Final

 

8:25 p.m. CT

10:10 p.m. CT

Swimming

W 100m breast final and more

LIVE

11:10pm ET

11:30pm ET

Triathlon

Women’s triathlon

 

Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.  