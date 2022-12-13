MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield's downtown will be a main focus of the city's rebuilding efforts. This as the city's early design renderings are being made public. Areas like the court square were some of the hardest hit when a tornado outbreak tore through the region last year.
Mark Arnold with Bell Engineering out of Lexington, Kentucky, has been brought in to be the city's urban planner. He shared his vision for the city as they work toward finalizing designs and breaking ground.
You've likely grown accustomed to seeing Mayfield as it is today, with trees blown over and buildings damaged by the storm. It's a reflection of what happened after the tornado a year ago. However, Arnold sees the rebuilding process as an opportunity to get people back into the city.
"We've just started to get a handle on what we're dealing with in terms of the rebuild," Arnold said.
Some of the highlights of his early design renderings include a community gateway that would expand Harmon Park. If you've driven through Mayfield, a lot of the one-way streets would be changed to allow for traffic to flow both ways. Most importantly, the rebuilding process would include several types of housing options.
"More than anything we're encouraging mixed-use, which brings people into that area. All forms of residential development, we want to see this mix," Arnold said. "Where people live above where they work, there's a variety of residential types and a variety of business types."
As they continue pressing forward with designs, Arnold wants to make sure the city's identity remains.
"We were sitting with the planning commission just a couple of months ago. We were all describing the town that we wanted to be, and there was this old picture on the wall of Mayfield downtown from 1940 or 1950," Arnold said. "It sort of occurred to me at that moment that's the town we kind of really want to come back to."
The next step for Arnold will be to incorporate some of the public input gathered by the Mayfield Rebuilds group. he expects to make those updates in the coming weeks.
To view the full design rendering, watch the video below: