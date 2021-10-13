MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders are showing off potential locations for prospective companies to move to. It's part of an effort to spur local economic development.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said it's possible that the fiscal court will have a company announced in the coming months. The county will also have a better idea of what types of jobs will be available.
McCracken County is garnering interest from several companies looking to move to the region. Clymer said the project they move forward with could come with substantial job creation.
"Looking at the potential of high-paying jobs and lots of them. Certainly a minimum of several hundred jobs, into the thousands of jobs," Clymer said.
He said he recognizes this is a community effort and wants to make use of the resources available in the county.
"The folks over at GPED (Greater Paducah Economic Development), I've been very active with it, the mayor's been very active with it," Clymer said. "We're starting to develop that interest, and it's, I guess, like the rolling stone that is starting to develop some moss, so getting some more interest."
Bringing in a large employer could also benefit nearby communities.
"It's a short hop from the river counties to here, or we welcome them moving in. It just opens up so much opportunity," Clymer said.
The county is also working on projects like the Outdoor Sports Complex, and improving tourism in the area. Clymer sees local job development benefiting those areas as well.
"The job creation, along with what we're doing with the sports and the tourism," Clymer said. "We're right on the forefront, I think, of transforming this community into a real growth community and really moving it forward."
Once a company is announced, he expects it will take about two years to have the project built out. Clymer said they're also working to bring people to the area, including former military members, as a way to supply a workforce for the projects.
“The military is, in some places, downsizing at this time. We got the soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, Coast Guard folks who are coming out of the service with a high level of skill set," Clymer said. "They could go right into some of these positions with little training, and that's what we want."
Elsewhere in the Local 6 area, leadership in Marshall County is moving forward with upgrades to the Southwest One Industrial Park, Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office announced Wednesday.
It includes upgrades to the road, the addition of an aluminum box culvert, and construction of an expandable 120,000 square foot building pad site. The upgrades will better position the location to attract new business.
"Company leaders want to locate in Kentucky or expand their presence here,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “To meet that demand, we must ensure communities across our state offer state-of-the-art sites and buildings that can accommodate businesses of any size and specialty. This proactive effort will position Marshall County to welcome even more great economic development opportunities in the future, and that’s how we continue to create quality jobs for Kentucky residents.”