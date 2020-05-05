PADUCAH — In less than a week, phase one Kentucky's initiative to reopen businesses begins. The are specific requirements businesses must follow before they can open their doors.
They must continue telework as much as possible and enforce social distancing. Employees must wear masks, which employers must provide for free.
Customers will be encouraged to wear masks or face coverings, and businesses can choose to refuse service to people who do not wear them.
Businesses must supply hand sanitizer for employees and customers. They must restrict common areas like waiting rooms and break rooms, check employees' temperatures daily, and make sure employees with COVID-19 symptoms get tested.
They must also designate a "Healthy at Work" officer, or an employee who makes sure they're complying with the guidelines. Each industry has specific guidelines.
Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses must stagger schedules for work shifts, breaks, and lunches. They must reduce the use of lockers, locker rooms, and changing rooms. They also need to clean shared touched surfaces like equipment door handles at least every two to three hours.
Construction businesses must limit the number of people riding in a car together and discourage employees from sharing tools or equipment.
Car and boat dealerships must prioritize digital and online sales. They must limit access to showrooms to 25% occupancy and allow customers to test drive cars and vessels without an employee there, to ensure social distancing.
Office-based businesses must have no more than 50% of employees in the office. They must use digital files rather than paper formats for documents, invoices and forms, and hold more meetings with customers over the phone or online.
For pet care, grooming, and boarding businesses, customers must remove their pet's leash and collar, and drop off their pet either curbside, in a crate or in an entry room.
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said if a staff member shows COVID-19 symptoms, employers should send them home and make sure they get tested.
"We all have to work together, you know, as an employer, as a regulatory agency, as a consumer,"Koster said. "We all have to share a responsibility in protecting ourselves and protecting others as much as we possibly can."
He said if an employee refuses to wear a mask, the employer can fire them, or they can be isolated in an office area where they're not around people.
The Paducah Chamber of Commerce created a list of local suppliers selling personal protective equipment. Local businesses can get supplies there. Click here to see that website.
Additional requirements for your specific industry can be found at the links below.
Manufacturing and Distribution