PADUCAH — Concerns of COVID-19 are growing across the nation. With more cases popping up in every state, one question we're asking is: How are our first responders handling their calls?
Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffery says handling calls is a bit different.
"Initial patient contact is the 6 foot, ask the questions we need to ask, and then we'll proceed," Jeffery said. "If that's truly an emergent patient, where they can't answer the questions, again we have the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) to take care of ourselves as well as our first responders who are responding, and we'll take care of that patient."
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says his deputies are taking a different approach to calls as well. They're responding to certain calls strictly over the phone.
"Doing that over the phone, we can still collect the same information and keep both the deputy and the citizen safe by not having that face to face contact," Carter said.
Carter and Jeffery both want to emphasize this does not mean there will be less emergency services available to taxpayers.
"That's the one thing we do not want to interrupt is normal day-to-day operation of 911 calls and/or just your traditional EMS call," Jeffery said.
For the sheriff's department, protocols are in place in the event deputies need to be quarantined because of COVID-19.
"We have a contingency plan in place in which we could pull, and replace, up to about 16 of our 25 road units with deputies that are not working as road units," Carter said. "Or not assigned as road units initially."
During these times, it's important not to panic, and remember the emergency services are available if you need them. Jeffery says equipment is being given out to emergency responders to make sure they are staying safe when they respond to calls.