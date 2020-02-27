PADUCAH — A presentation at the McCracken County Library on Thursday focused on the role west Kentucky played in the Underground Railroad.
Alicestyne Turley Ph.D, calls the Underground Railroad America's first civil rights movement. She says the rivers were essential in getting enslaved people to freedom.
"Many of them were African-Americans who transported slaves from point to point," Turley said. "And right here in western Kentucky where you have the Green River, Cumberland River, Tennessee River, Ohio River, all of these important merging points that were bringing people from the South to freedom."
After moving to the area recently, Dottie Simila is working to learn more about the history of Paducah.
"In southern California, there's not much history of the Civil War, so this is pretty exciting," Simila said. "I'm where I wanted to be, in history!"
The room was filled with people excited to learn of west Kentucky's involvement in the Underground Railroad. Turley wants people to take this beyond the presentation and investigate the history she's telling them about.
"Usually people say, 'Well, I heard rumors,' or 'somebody said a long time ago this house was part of that, but I don't know. Nobody's ever really looked.' And so hopefully this time people will take a moment to look at those stories and see where they lead," Turley said.
Simila wants everyone to take interest in the area's history.
"Feel how the history is affecting you, and make sure we don't make the mistakes that someone else might have made," Simila said.
Turley not only wants McCracken County to embrace the history of the Underground Railroad, but Kentucky as a whole. To learn more about the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission click here.