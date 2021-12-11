WEST KENTUCKY — In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, a tornado caused widespread damage, including cars with blown out windows and filled with debris, countless downed trees and snapped tree limbs.
There's also plenty of debris scattered around the area.
Multiple homes and some businesses were damaged.
There's no word yet on the number of those who are injured. As of this writing, no deaths have been reported.
It was a similar scene in Princeton in Caldwell County, Kentucky.
Along Highway 293 South, also known as South Jefferson, there was also damage on Deerfield Drive and neighborhoods surrounding the Princeton Country Club Area.
People on Saturday assessed the damage, cleared roadways and cut fallen trees and tree limbs.
And in Fulton County, Kentucky, the Cayce community was hit hard.
Viewer Kirk Thomas shared the video above with us. He says this is what's left of the small community.
As he pans the camera, you can see not only trees shredded, but buildings demolished.