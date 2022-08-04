NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats.
Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason Martin, JB Smiley Jr. and Carnita Atwater.
Republican Rep. David Kustoff faces underfunded challengers in the primary. Kustoff has three primary opponents: Danny Ray Bridger Jr., Gary Dean Clouse and Bob Hendry, with two Democrats, Tim McDonald and Lynnette Williams, competing for their party’s nod.
Thursday's election also includes general elections for local races.
To see the latest local election results as they come in, visit our Election Results page. Polls are set to close at 7 p.m. CT.