LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) — The 146th Kentucky Derby is Saturday. The Run for the Roses is traditionally run on the first weekend in May. But, due to the coronavirus, the race was pushed back.
Black jockeys have played a significant role in horse racing, which some know little to nothing about.
On May 17, 1875, just a decade after the Civil War ended, 15 jockeys raced around Churchill Downs’ track during the inaugural Kentucky Derby. Thirteen of those 15 riders were black.
In the video above, WAVE-TV's Tawana Andrew explains how black jockeys dealt with racism and segregation at and beyond the track, while trying to make it in the industry.
For more on this story: https://bit.ly/3h2QTdx
You can watch the 146th Kentucky Derby and undercard racing on Local 6 on Saturday, with NBC coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. The race starts at 6:01 p.m.