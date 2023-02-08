PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too.
In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are concerned about recruitment and retention. That's why multiple bills are in to motion to combat the crisis in Kentucky. In the Local 6 area, school districts in Ballard, Livingston and Fulton counties are struggling to fill open teaching jobs.
While McCracken County isn't seeing a direct impact, the district says it can see the strain the shortage is putting on surrounding communities.
At Lone Oak Elementary in McCracken County, teaching means connecting, music teacher Chad Davidson says. "We get to explore with them their interest and their excitement about something," he says.
Davidson has been teaching for a total of 17 years. In his career, he's seen the impact that Kentucky's teacher shortage crisis has on students.
"When we have openings and they're not filled, the child is the one who loses," he says.
The teachers struggle too. In many cases, Davidson says leaning on current teachers is a reality. "If we can’t fill the spot, then we absorb those students into our classrooms, so now were not teaching a smaller group of students but now a larger group of students," says Davidson.
Like Davidson, student teacher Nicholas Fuson sees the importance of being there for students.
"Because that's who we are to these kids. We are more than just a music teacher or a home room teacher," says Fuson. He says it was less of a choice to become a teacher and more of a calling. It's a call he hopes others continue to answer.
"I just pray that you continue on the path of teaching. It is so important for us as a country," he says.
Davidson is a government relations committee member for the Kentucky Education Association. He encourages people who are interested to look into teaching.