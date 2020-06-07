PADUCAH — For several decades, Sam Burrage told your stories in the Local 6 Region.
From his charming personality, to his unique storytelling through his segments "People Beat," and "Baurrage's Bag," Burrage quickly became a local household name. He was more than just a typical news anchor and reporter. Burrage made history by becoming the first African-American journalist at WPSD.
By being on TV, Burrage broke racial barriers and helped make progress in race relations locally. In a 1994 three-part piece "Growing up White and Black," Burrage, along with colleague Ernie Mitchell, addressed race relations head on.
"Black kids and white kids playing together, that wouldn't have happened here when I was growing up," Burrage recalled in the three-part story.
Throughout his career, Burrage helped people realize that no matter our race, we each have a story to tell and are alike in in a lot of ways.
Local 6's Thomas Capps will have more with Burrage on Wednesday during evening newscasts on WPSD Local 6. Capps will talk with Burrage about current issues revolving around race.