PADUCAH— A Missouri man was arrested after a high speed chase.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department were notified around 8 p.m. on Friday that the Paducah Police Department had a car flee from a traffic stop and were needing assistance.
Deputies found a 2002 Mercury Sable on John Puryear Drive going towards I-24.
The driver, James Kenneth Depung of Salisbury, Missouri, was driving erratically. This led deputies to believe that the driver may be intoxicated, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies attempted to stop Depung but he continued onto the interstate heading east at a high rate of speed.
The Calvert City Police Department deployed stop sticks and were able to deflate both passenger side tires at the 24 mile marker.
James Kenneth Depung was arrested without incident.
Depung was charged by several departments.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office:
Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree
Wanton Endangerment
Marshall County Sheriff's Department:
Wanton endangerment 1st degree Police Officer 5 counts
Impersonating a peace officer
Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
Paducah Police Department:
Fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle)
Failure to illuminate headlamps